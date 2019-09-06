Stellen | Motor | Immobilien | Fundgrube | Partnerschaft | Bücher | Trauer
Werben | Dolomiten | Athesia

Startseite » Panorama im Überblick » Panorama

Artikel vom Freitag, 6. September 2019

Demi Lovato steht zu ihrem Körper: „Es ist Cellulite!“

US-Sängerin Demi Lovato (27) hat sich nach eigenen Worten ihrer „größten Angst“ gestellt – mit einem unbearbeiteten Bikinifoto.

Demi Lovato steht zu ihrer Cellulite.

Demi Lovato steht zu ihrer Cellulite. - Foto: APA/AP

Diskutieren

Versenden

Drucken

teilen
tweet
teilen

„Ratet mal was? Es ist Cellulite!!!!“, schrieb sie am Freitag auf Instagram zu einem entsprechenden Bild. Sie sei es satt, sich für ihren Körper zu schämen und dem Idealbild anderer entsprechen zu wollen.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I'm working on an anthem.. ‍♀️ also. Just so everyone's clear.. I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) am

„Ja, die anderen Bikinifotos waren nachträglich bearbeitet. Ich hasse, dass ich es gemacht habe, aber es ist wahr.“ Die Musikerin („Sober“) hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder über psychische Probleme und Drogenabhängigkeit gesprochen. Im vergangenen Jahr unterzog sie sich einer Entziehungskur.

dpa

Chronik

Wirtschaft

Politik

Wetter

Sport

Kultur

Panorama

Mediathek

Comedy

Bezirke

Events

Tipps

Service

Dolomiten

Registrieren

 

Es gibt neue Nachrichten auf der Startseite

zur Startseite Nicht mehr anzeigen
Verpassen Sie keine wichtigen Artikel mehrAktivieren Sie die Benachrichtigungen
AktivierenMehr Infos

Redaktion

Werben auf Stol

Technik

WEBLINKS:

Athesia Buch | Athesia Druck | Athesia Gruppe | Athesia Medien Preisliste 2019 | Athesia Werbung | Athesia Tappeiner | Dolomiten | Dolomiten Markt | Zett | Quimedia | Alpina Tourdolomit | Telmi | Sentres | Athesia Laserpoint | Firstavenue | Cippy | Grafus | Loeff System

Brennercom | Hotel Therme Meran | Canins | Sport Media Südtirol | Sportnews

Impressum | AGB | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy

© 2019 Südtirol Online - Steuer/MwSt.Nr.: IT 00853870210