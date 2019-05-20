Herzogin Kate rät Familien zu viel Freizeit an der frischen Luft

Aktiv draußen in der Natur zu sein, bringe große Vorteile für das körperliche und geistige Wohlergehen, vor allem für junge Kinder, sagte Kate in einem Video, das der Kensington-Palast am Montag per Instagram veröffentlichte.

In dem Video und auf mehreren Fotos sind Kate und Prinz William (36) mit ihren Kindern beim Spielen in einer als Wald angelegten Parklandschaft der Gartenschau Chelsea Flower Show in London zu sehen, die am Dienstag ihre Pforten öffnet. Prinzessin Charlotte (4) und Prinz George (5) etwa lassen ihre nackten Füße von einer kleinen Holzbrücke in einen Bach baumeln. Prinz Louis (1) posiert mit ausgestreckten Armen vor der Kamera. In der linken Hand hält er einen Zweig.

Kate war an der Konzeption des Gartens beteiligt, der mit Baumhaus, Wasserfall und Seilschaukel Familien mit Kindern zum Verweilen einladen soll. Die Enkelgeneration von Queen Elizabeth II. (93) hat sich seit einigen Jahren das Thema mentale Gesundheit auf die Fahnen geschrieben.

apa/dpa