Artikel vom Dienstag, 9. April 2019

Justin Bieber schreibt Gedicht an Frau Hailey

Musikalisch will er erstmal pausieren, neue Texte veröffentlicht er trotzdem: Popstar Justin Bieber (25) hat seiner Frau Hailey ein romantisches Gedicht geschrieben.

Justin Bieber und Hailey Baldwin hatten im vergangenen Jahr heimlich geheiratet.

Justin Bieber und Hailey Baldwin hatten im vergangenen Jahr heimlich geheiratet. - Foto: APA/AFP

„Ich verliebe mich in dich jeden Tag mehr. Du bist mit mir Hand in Hand gegangen, während ich meine Gefühle, meinen Geist, meinen Körper und meine Seele in Einklang bringe“, schrieb Bieber dazu am Montag auf Instagram.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I'm starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!

Un post condiviso da Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) in data:

„Du hast mir so viel Stärke, Rückhalt, Aufmunterung und Freude gegeben. Ich wollte dich bloß öffentlich würdigen und dich daran erinnern, dass das Beste noch vor uns liegt.“ Der Sänger und das Model Hailey Baldwin (22) hatten im vergangenen Jahr heimlich geheiratet. Eine große Party steht noch aus.

Der Kanadier hatte zuletzt angekündigt, sich in nächster Zeit in erster Linie auf seine Gesundheit und Familie konzentrieren zu wollen. Außerdem hatte er immer wieder offen über seine Probleme mit dem frühen Ruhm gesprochen.

Seine romantische Ader zeigt Bieber immer wieder. Im September packte er vor dem Londoner Buckingham-Palast spontan seine Gitarre aus und spielte für Hailey Tracy Chapmans „Fast Car“.

apa/dpa

Dolomiten

