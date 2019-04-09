Justin Bieber schreibt Gedicht an Frau Hailey

„Ich verliebe mich in dich jeden Tag mehr. Du bist mit mir Hand in Hand gegangen, während ich meine Gefühle, meinen Geist, meinen Körper und meine Seele in Einklang bringe“, schrieb Bieber dazu am Montag auf Instagram.

„Du hast mir so viel Stärke, Rückhalt, Aufmunterung und Freude gegeben. Ich wollte dich bloß öffentlich würdigen und dich daran erinnern, dass das Beste noch vor uns liegt.“ Der Sänger und das Model Hailey Baldwin (22) hatten im vergangenen Jahr heimlich geheiratet. Eine große Party steht noch aus.

Der Kanadier hatte zuletzt angekündigt, sich in nächster Zeit in erster Linie auf seine Gesundheit und Familie konzentrieren zu wollen. Außerdem hatte er immer wieder offen über seine Probleme mit dem frühen Ruhm gesprochen.

Seine romantische Ader zeigt Bieber immer wieder. Im September packte er vor dem Londoner Buckingham-Palast spontan seine Gitarre aus und spielte für Hailey Tracy Chapmans „Fast Car“.

apa/dpa