Artikel vom Montag, 6. Mai 2019
„The Big Bang Theory“-Star Johnny Galecki wird Vater
Kaum geht die Comedy-Serie „The Big Bang Theory“ zuende, beginnt für Hauptdarsteller Johnny Galecki (44) ein neues Lebenskapitel.
„Wir sind überglücklich mitzuteilen, dass wir bald etwas Kleines in dieser verrückten und wunderbaren Welt willkommen heißen“, schrieb der Schauspieler am Freitag auf Instagram zu Fotos von sich und seiner Freundin Alaina Meyer (22).
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.
Im Herbst hatten das Model und der Schauspieler ihre Beziehung mit gemeinsamen Fotos auf Instagram öffentlich gemacht. Die letzte Folge der Hit-Sitcom „The Big Bang Theory“ drehten die Stars um Galecki, Jim Parsons und Kaley Cuoco am vorigen Dienstag ab.
dpa