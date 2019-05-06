Stellen | Motor | Immobilien | Fundgrube | Partnerschaft | Bücher | Trauer
Werben | Dolomiten | Athesia

Startseite » Panorama im Überblick » Panorama

Artikel vom Montag, 6. Mai 2019

„The Big Bang Theory“-Star Johnny Galecki wird Vater

Kaum geht die Comedy-Serie „The Big Bang Theory“ zuende, beginnt für Hauptdarsteller Johnny Galecki (44) ein neues Lebenskapitel.

Schauspieler Johnny Galecki und Freundin Alaina Meyer werden Eltern.

Schauspieler Johnny Galecki und Freundin Alaina Meyer werden Eltern. - Foto: APA

Diskutieren

Versenden

Drucken

teilen
tweet
teilen

„Wir sind überglücklich mitzuteilen, dass wir bald etwas Kleines in dieser verrückten und wunderbaren Welt willkommen heißen“, schrieb der Schauspieler am Freitag auf Instagram zu Fotos von sich und seiner Freundin Alaina Meyer (22).

Im Herbst hatten das Model und der Schauspieler ihre Beziehung mit gemeinsamen Fotos auf Instagram öffentlich gemacht. Die letzte Folge der Hit-Sitcom „The Big Bang Theory“ drehten die Stars um Galecki, Jim Parsons und Kaley Cuoco am vorigen Dienstag ab.

dpa

Chronik

Wirtschaft

Politik

Wetter

Sport

Kultur

Panorama

Mediathek

Comedy

Bezirke

Events

Tipps

Service

Dolomiten

Registrieren

 

Es gibt neue Nachrichten auf der Startseite

zur Startseite Nicht mehr anzeigen
Verpassen Sie keine wichtigen Artikel mehrAktivieren Sie die Benachrichtigungen
AktivierenMehr Infos

Redaktion

Werben auf Stol

Technik

WEBLINKS:

Athesia Buch | Athesia Druck | Athesia Gruppe | Athesia Medien Preisliste 2019 | Athesia Werbung | Athesia Tappeiner | Dolomiten | Dolomiten Markt | Zett | Quimedia | Alpina Tourdolomit | Telmi | Sentres | Athesia Laserpoint | Firstavenue | Cippy | Grafus | Loeff System

Brennercom | Hotel Therme Meran | Canins | Sport Media Südtirol | Sportnews

Impressum | AGB | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy

© 2019 Südtirol Online - Steuer/MwSt.Nr.: IT 00853870210