Fast sieben Stunden lang verfolgten die Raumfahrer von den Fenstern ihrer Raumkapsel aus, wie die Mondlandschaft an ihnen vorüberzog. Detailliert beschrieben sie den Wissenschaftern in der NASA-Bodenstation Details der Mondoberfläche, zudem wurden sie Zeuge mehrerer Lichtblitze durch Meteoriteneinschläge auf dem Erdtrabanten.<BR \/><BR \/>„Ich kann gar nicht genug betonen, wie viele wissenschaftliche Erkenntnisse wir bereits erlangt haben“, sagte die leitende Wissenschafterin der Artemis-2-Mission, Kelsey Young, über Funk zu den Astronauten. „Ihr habt uns den Mond heute wirklich nähergebracht, und wir können euch gar nicht genug danken.“ US-Präsident Donald Trump lobte die Raumfahrer als „Pioniere der Moderne“, die „die ganze Welt inspiriert haben“.<h3>\r\n„Es ist überwältigend“<\/h3>Die vier Astronauten Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman und Victor Glover verbrachten den Tag damit, Details der Struktur der Mondoberfläche zu beobachten. Später erlebten sie von sich aus gesehen eine Sonnenfinsternis, als der Mond vor der Sonne vorbeizog. Glover äußerte sich beeindruckt: „Es ist wirklich schwer zu beschreiben“, sagte er. „Es ist überwältigend.“<BR \/><BR \/><BR \/><div class="img-embed"><embed id="1298103_image" \/><\/div>\r\n<BR \/><BR \/>Nach ihren wissenschaftlichen Erhebungen war der Tag für die Astronauten jedoch noch nicht vorbei. US-Präsident Trump rief sie an und gratulierte zu der Mission. Sie hätten „ganz Amerika wirklich stolz gemacht, unglaublich stolz“, sagte er den Raumfahrern und lud sie ins Weiße Haus ein.<h3>\r\n40 Minuten ohne Funkkontakt<\/h3>Zuvor war beim Vorbeiflug auf der von der Erde abgewandten Seite des Mondes der Kontakt der vier Astronauten zur US-Weltraumbehörde NASA wie erwartet für rund 40 Minuten unterbrochen. „Wir werden uns immer für die Erde entscheiden, wir werden uns immer füreinander entscheiden“, sagte Koch nach der Wiederherstellung der Verbindung.<BR \/><BR \/>Nur Stunden zuvor hatten die vier Astronauten der Mondmission einen Rekord aufgestellt: Mit 406.778 Kilometern entfernten sie sich so weit von der Erde wie noch nie ein Mensch zuvor. Den bisherigen Rekord von 400.171 Kilometern Entfernung zur Erde hatte die Apollo-13-Mission im Jahr 1970 aufgestellt.<h3>\r\nEhrung für verstorbene Frau von Astronaut<\/h3>Einen emotionalen Moment gab es im Laufe der Mondumrundung ebenfalls: Die vier Astronauten benannten einen Mondkrater nach Carroll Taylor Wiseman, der verstorbenen Ehefrau von Missions-Kommandant Wiseman. „Es ist ein heller Punkt auf dem Mond“, sagte der kanadische Astronaut Hansen mit brechender Stimme bei der Live-Übertragung. „Und wir würden ihn gerne Carroll nennen.“ Zu bestimmten Zeitpunkten des Mondtransits sei der Krater von der Erde aus zu sehen.<BR \/><BR \/>\n<div class="embed-box"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/DWz-MhvjXJf\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; 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width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" xmlns:xlink="https:\/\/www.w3.org\/1999\/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"><\/path><\/g><\/g><\/g><\/svg><\/div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an<\/div><\/div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"><\/div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"><\/div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"><\/div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"><\/div><\/div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"><\/div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"><\/div><\/div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"><\/div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"><\/div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"><\/div><\/div><\/div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"><\/div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"><\/div><\/div><\/a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/DWz-MhvjXJf\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">Ein Beitrag geteilt von NASA (@nasa)<\/a><\/p><\/div><\/blockquote> <script async src="\/\/www.instagram.com\/embed.js"><\/script><\/div>\n<BR \/><BR \/>Dem NASA-Astronauten Wiseman kamen die Tränen, wie auch seinen Mitreisenden. Alle vier Astronauten umarmten sich, während im Kontrollzentrum in Houston eine Schweigeminute abgehalten wurde. Carroll Taylor Wiseman war 2020 an Krebs gestorben, ihr Witwer zieht die beiden Töchter seitdem allein groß.<h3>\r\nViertägiger Rückflug<\/h3>Der etwa viertägige Rückflug der Orion-Kapsel zur Erde erfolgt über eine sogenannte freie Rückkehrbahn. Dabei wird das Raumschiff allein durch die Mondschwerkraft und ohne zusätzlichen Antrieb wieder auf Kurs zur Erde gebracht.<BR \/><BR \/>Vom NASA-Kontrollzentrum aus verfolgte die kanadische Astronautin Jenni Gibbons die Mission, die gemeinsam mit den vier Artemis-2-Astronauten für den Einsatz trainiert hatte, um im Notfall einspringen zu können. Die Aufregung im Kontrollraum während des siebenstündigen Mond-Vorbeiflugs sei „enorm“ gewesen. „Die Leute hatten Tränen in den Augen, sie waren dankbar, sie haben gelacht, sich umarmt – es war einfach einer der schönsten Augenblicke meiner Karriere.“<BR \/><BR \/>\n<div class="embed-box"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/DWzLzuAEpKd\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/DWzLzuAEpKd\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"><\/div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"><\/div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"><\/div><\/div><\/div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"><\/div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" xmlns:xlink="https:\/\/www.w3.org\/1999\/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"><\/path><\/g><\/g><\/g><\/svg><\/div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; 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border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"><\/div><\/div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"><\/div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"><\/div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"><\/div><\/div><\/div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"><\/div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"><\/div><\/div><\/a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/DWzLzuAEpKd\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">Ein Beitrag geteilt von NASA Artemis (@nasaartemis)<\/a><\/p><\/div><\/blockquote> <script async src="\/\/www.instagram.com\/embed.js"><\/script><\/div>\n<BR \/><BR \/>Die Artemis-2-Crew habe Beschreibungen von noch nie beobachtetem Mondgelände geliefert, sagte Gibbons. Manche dieser Regionen seien zwar schon aus der Ferne gesichtet worden, „aber dies war das erste Mal, dass die empfindlichsten Kameras der Welt – menschliche Augen – diese je betrachten konnten“.<h3>\r\nMondlandung in zwei Jahren geplant<\/h3>Die vier Astronauten waren am Mittwoch vom Weltraumbahnhof Kennedy Space Center im US-Bundesstaat Florida zu ihrer historischen Reise gestartet. Artemis 2 ist die erste bemannte Mission in Richtung Mond seit mehr als 50 Jahren.<BR \/><BR \/>Für das Jahr 2028 strebt die NASA erstmals seit mehr als einem halben Jahrhundert wieder eine Mondlandung an. Zuletzt waren US-Astronauten 1972 mit Apollo 17 auf dem Mond gelandet, danach wurde das kostspielige Programm eingestellt. China plant für 2030 eine Mondlandung.