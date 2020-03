St. Patrick's Day: Pubs geschlossen, Paraden verboten

No #StPatricksDay parades today due to #CoronavirusOutbreak



We decided to try & cheer you all up with our very own #FarmParade for #LaFheilePadraig



Where ever you are in the world today, tweet us a photo of you with your Irish Flag 🇮🇪 #FutureofFarming #RTEVirtualParade pic.twitter.com/hZFTwvn8A1