„My Salinger Year “ wird Eröffnungsfilm der Berlinale

The official opening film of the 70th #Berlinale will be "My Salinger Year" by #Oscar-nominated writer and director Philippe Falardeau, starring screen legend #SigourneyWeaver, Emmy-nominated #MargaretQualley, and #DouglasBooth. 👏👏👏 More: https://t.co/JsEvKFET6Z pic.twitter.com/NjnRVNQYmr