Bester Film (Best Picture)<BR \/>- „One Battle After Another“<BR \/><BR \/>Bester internationaler Spielfilm (International Feature Film)<BR \/>- „Sentimental Value“, Norwegen<BR \/><BR \/>Beste Regie (Directing)<BR \/>- „One Battle After Another“ (Paul Thomas Anderson)<BR \/><BR \/>Beste Hauptdarstellerin (Actress in a Leading Role)<BR \/>- Jessie Buckley („Hamnet“)<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Hauptdarsteller (Actor in a Leading Role)<BR \/>- Michael B. Jordan („Blood & Sinners“)<BR \/><BR \/>Beste Nebendarstellerin (Actress in a Supporting Role)<BR \/>- Amy Madigan („Weapons – Die Stunde des Verschwindens“)<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Nebendarsteller (Actor in a Supporting Role)<BR \/>- Sean Penn („One Battle After Another“)<BR \/><BR \/>Bestes Originaldrehbuch (Writing (Original Screenplay))<BR \/>- „Blood & Sinners“ (Ryan Coogler)<BR \/><BR \/>Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch (Writing (Adapted Screenplay))<BR \/>- „One Battle After Another“ (Paul Thomas Anderson)<BR \/><BR \/>Beste Filmmusik (Music (Original Score))<BR \/>- „Blood & Sinners“ (Ludwig Göransson)<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Filmsong (Music (Original Song))<BR \/>- „Golden“ aus „KPop Demon Hunters“<BR \/><BR \/>NEUE Kategorie: Bestes Casting (Casting)<BR \/>- „One Battle After Another“ (Cassandra Kulukundis)<BR \/>Beste Kamera (Cinematography)<BR \/><BR \/>- „Blood & Sinners“ (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)<BR \/>Bestes Szenenbild (Production Design)<BR \/><BR \/>- „Frankenstein“ (Tamara Deverell und Shane Vieau)<BR \/>Bestes Kostümdesign (Costume Design)<BR \/>- „Frankenstein“ (Kate Hawley)<BR \/><BR \/>Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren (Make-up and Hairstyling)<BR \/>- „Frankenstein“ (liona Furey, Mike Hill und Jordan Samuel)<BR \/>Bester Schnitt (Film Editing)<BR \/><BR \/>- „One Battle After Another“ (Andy Jurgensen)<BR \/>Bester Ton (Sound)<BR \/><BR \/>- „F1“ (Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle)<BR \/><BR \/>Beste visuelle Effekte (Visual Effects)<BR \/>- „Avatar: Fire and Ash“ (Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon)<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Animationsfilm (Animated Feature Film)<BR \/>- „KPop Demon Hunters“<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Dokumentarfilm (Documentary Feature Film)<BR \/>- „Ein Nobody gegen Putin“ (David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Alžbeta Karásková und Pawel Talankin)<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm (Documentary Short Film)<BR \/>- „All die leeren Zimmer“ (All the Empty Rooms) Conall Jones und Joshua Seftel<BR \/><BR \/>Bester Kurzfilm (Live Action Short Film) – dieses Jahr 2 Gewinner<BR \/>- „The Singers“ (Sam A. Davis und Jack Piatt)<BR \/>- „Deux personnes échangeant de la salive“\/englischer Titel: „Two<BR \/>people exchanging saliva“ (Natalie Musteata und Alexandre Singh)<BR \/><BR \/>Bester animierter Kurzfilm (Animated Short Film)<BR \/>- „Das Mädchen, das Perlen weinte“ (The Girl Who Cried Pearls) von Chris Lavis und Maciek Szczerbowski