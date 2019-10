Stadionwald: Projekt „For Forest “ geht zu Ende

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @cnnclimate: Wörthersee Football Stadium in Austria has been transformed into a lush forest 🌲🌳🌱 in an effort to raise awareness of deforestation and #climatechange. The pitch is now lined with about 300 trees, some weighing up to six tons each. The aim is to “challenge our perception of nature and question its future” and symbolizes the notion that nature “may someday only be found in specially designated spaces,” says Klaus Littmann, the Swiss artist behind the project. (📸: UNIMO, Gerhard Maurer)