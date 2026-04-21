<p>Die Tour of the Alps ist ein prestigeträchtiges Fünf-Tage-Rennen, das vom <strong data-sfc-root="c" data-sfc-cb="" data-complete="true" data-processed="true">20. bis 24. April 2026<\/strong> quer durch die Euregio-Regionen <strong data-sfc-root="c" data-sfc-cb="" data-complete="true" data-processed="true">Tirol, Südtirol und Trentino<\/strong> führt<\/p><br><br><a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.partschins.bz.it\/system\/web\/news.aspx?menuonr=219370364&detailonr=225796714-607">zum Artikel der Gemeinde<\/a>