<p>In Ausführung der Verordnung über die Kriterien zur Zuweisung von Gästebetten finden Sie hier den<\/p><p><a href="https:\/\/www.sanktchristina.eu\/system\/web\/getDocument.ashx?fileid=1525817&t=1767626706" class="fr-file fal fa-file-pdf jsFileTypePDF">Antrag um Zuweisung von Gästebetten 2026<\/a> sowie die<\/p><p><a href="https:\/\/www.sanktchristina.eu\/system\/web\/getDocument.ashx?fileid=1525819&t=1767627671" class="fr-file fal fa-file-pdf jsFileTypePDF">Verordnung Zuweisung Betten St. Christina 2026<\/a> und weitere Unterlagen:<\/p><p><a data-fr-linked="true" href="https:\/\/www.provinz.bz.it\/land\/landesregierung\/beschluesse.asp?act_search=&act_subjectDe=&act_number=122&act_from=&act_to=&act_type=&act_action=0s">Beschluss des Landesregierung Nr. 122 vom 07.02.2023<\/a><\/p><p style="text-align: justify;"><a href="https:\/\/www.provinz.bz.it\/land\/landesregierung\/beschluesse.asp?act_search=&act_subjectDe=&act_number=661&act_from=&act_to=&act_type=&act_action=0s">Beschluss der Landesregierung Nr. 661 vom 13.09.2022<\/a><\/p><p style="text-align: justify;"><a href="https:\/\/www.provinz.bz.it\/land\/landesregierung\/beschluesse.asp?act_search=&act_subjectDe=&act_number=661&act_from=&act_to=&act_type=&act_action=0s">DLH 26.09.2022 Nr. 25<\/a><\/p><p style="text-align: justify;"><br><\/p><p><br><\/p><p><br><\/p><p><br><\/p><p><br><\/p>