<p><img src="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.stmartininthurn.bz.it\/system\/web\/getImage.ashx?fileid=1514557&mode=T&width=764&height=600&t=1759741041&crop=0_0_0_0" class="fr-fil fr-dib width25" alt="Befragung"><\/p><p><br><\/p><p>Link zum <a href="https:\/\/de.surveymonkey.com\/r\/6YNNG6Z">Fragebogen<\/a><a data-fr-linked="true" href="https:\/\/de.surveymonkey.com\/r\/6YNNG6Z"><\/a><\/p><p><br><\/p><br><br><a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.stmartininthurn.bz.it\/system\/web\/news.aspx?menuonr=219103619&detailonr=225767685-972">zum Artikel der Gemeinde<\/a>