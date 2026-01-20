<p>Das Informationspaket für Eltern<\/p><p>Das Informationspaket besteht aus:<\/p><ul><li>einem kleinen<span> <\/span><strong>Kinderrucksack<\/strong>,<\/li><li>einem<span> <\/span><strong>Kapuzenhandtuch<\/strong>,<\/li><li>der<span> <\/span><strong>Broschüre „Willkommen Baby – Erstinformationen für Eltern“<span> <\/span><\/strong>und <\/li><li>dem<strong><span> <\/span>Bookstart-Buchpaket.<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p>Die Broschüre hält allgemein nützliche Informationen bereit und informiert u.a. über Behördengänge, Arztwahl oder finanzielle Aspekte.<\/p><p>Holen Sie sich das kostenlose <a class="e-rte-anchor" href="https:\/\/familie.provinz.bz.it\/de\/willkommen-baby" title="https:\/\/familie.provinz.bz.it\/de\/willkommen-baby" target="_blank">Informationspaket<\/a>!<\/p><p>Wer sein Kind<span> <\/span><strong>im Standesamt der Wohngemeinde anmeldet<\/strong><span> <\/span>oder erstmals nach der Geburt des Kindes (nach Anmeldung des Kindes im Krankenhaus, Adoption eines Babys) in Kontakt mit der Wohnortgemeinde tritt, bekommt den Rucksack<span> <\/span><strong>kostenlos<\/strong><span> <\/span>überreicht.<\/p>