<p>Die Gemeinde Tramin a.d.W. beabsichtigt l<span style='color: rgb(103, 106, 108); font-family: "open sans", "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;'><span style='color: rgb(103, 106, 108); font-family: "open sans", "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;'>aut Personaldienstordnung genehmigt mit Gemeinderatsbeschluss Nr.9 vom <\/span>06.03.2014<\/span> eine befristete Teilzeitstelle (50%) als Reinigungskraft\/Heimgehilfe in Teilzeit (50%) - 19 Wochenstunden auszuschreiben.<br><br>Letzter Abgabetermin für das Einreichen der Gesuche: <strong>Donnerstag, 27.11.2024 - 10:00 Uhr<\/strong><br><br><\/p><p><a href="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.tramin.bz.it\/system\/web\/datei.aspx?detailonr=225773494-559&sprache=1">Kundmachung Reinigungskraft\/Heimgehilfe<\/a><\/p><p><br><\/p><br><br><a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.tramin.bz.it\/system\/web\/news.aspx?menuonr=219551312&detailonr=225773492-559">zum Artikel der Gemeinde<\/a>