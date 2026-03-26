<p><a href="https:\/\/wiki.gvcc.net\/mw\/wiki\/2026-32_Gew%C3%A4hrung_des_Sozialbonus_f%C3%BCr_den_Abfall_%E2%80%93_weitere_Informationen"><\/a><\/p><p>Weitere wichtige Informationen diesbezüglich finden Sie unter:<a href="https:\/\/wiki.gvcc.net\/mw\/wiki\/2026-32_Gew%C3%A4hrung_des_Sozialbonus_f%C3%BCr_den_Abfall_%E2%80%93_weitere_Informationen"><\/a> <a href="https:\/\/wiki.gvcc.net\/mw\/wiki\/2026-32_Gew%C3%A4hrung_des_Sozialbonus_f%C3%BCr_den_Abfall_%E2%80%93_weitere_Informationen">https:\/\/wiki.gvcc.net\/mw\/wiki\/2026-32_Gew%C3%A4hrung_des_Sozialbonus_f%C3%BCr_den_Abfall_%E2%80%93_weitere_Informationen<\/a><\/p><br><br><a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/www.ulfraufelix.eu\/system\/web\/news.aspx?menuonr=220826670&detailonr=225791613-2167">zum Artikel der Gemeinde<\/a>