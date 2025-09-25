<p>Egal ob Handy, online-Ansuchen, Führerscheinverlängerung, SPID, eine Formel in Excel, Text formatieren in Word, Installation deines neuen Laptops, Daten ordnen, Foto übertragen – alles kein Problem, wir helfen dir gerne.<\/p><p>Komm einfach vorbei, unser Tutor <strong>Rudi Obkircher<\/strong> wird dir behilflich sein!<br><br><strong><strong>DIGIPOINT <\/strong><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>im Rathaus <\/strong>von Völs am Schlern<strong> - 1. Stock<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>jeden Donnerstag von 16:00 - 18.00 Uhr<\/strong><\/p><p>Ohne Vormerkung<\/p><br><br><a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.voels.bz.it\/system\/web\/news.aspx?menuonr=219512395&detailonr=225754461-561">zum Artikel der Gemeinde<\/a>