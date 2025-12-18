<p>Die <strong>Gemeindeämter<\/strong> und die <strong>Gemeinde<\/strong><strong>bibliothek <\/strong>bleiben an folgenden Tagen GESCHLOSSEN:<\/p><ul><li>vom 23.12.25 ab11:30 Uhr bis 28.12.25<\/li><li>vom 31.12.2025 bis 01.01.2026 und<\/li><li>vom 03.01.2026 bis 06.01.2026<\/li><\/ul><p>Für das <strong>Standesamt <\/strong>ist während der Feiertage von 9 Uhr bis 12 Uhr ein telefonischer Bereitschaftsdienst eingerichtet: <strong>Tel. <a href="tel:+390473835781">+39 0473 835781<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><br><\/p><p>Der <strong>Recyclinghof <\/strong>hat an folgenden Tagen GEÖFFNET:<\/p><ul><li>Samstag, 27.12.2025 von 09:00 bis 11:30<\/li><li>Dienstag, 30.12.2025 von 13:00 bis 16:00<\/li><li>Samstag, 03.01.2026 von 09:00 bis 11:30<\/li><\/ul><p>Am 24.12.2025 und am 31.12.2025 bleibt der Recyclinghof GESCHLOSSEN!<\/p><p><br><\/p><p>Die <strong>Restmüllsammlung <\/strong>findet am 24.12. (Burgeis, Schleis, Tartsch, Laatsch und Schlinig) und am 31.12 (alle Fraktionen) wie gewohnt statt. <\/p><p>Die Restmüllsammlung im Dorf Mals wird vom Freitag, 26.12.2025 auf Montag, 29.12.2025 VERSCHOBEN.<\/p><p><br><\/p><p>Die Gemeinde wünscht allen frohe Festtage!<\/p>