<p style='margin-top: 7pt; margin-bottom: 7pt; font-family: "open sans"; font-size: 12pt;'><span style="background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;">Ausschreibung Wettbewerb<\/span><\/p><br><br><a target="_blank" href="https:\/\/www.gemeinde.bruneck.bz.it\/system\/web\/news.aspx?menuonr=225051958&detailonr=225819286-2414">zum Artikel der Gemeinde<\/a>