Italienischer Künstler Cattelan posiert nackt für Generali-Werbung

Today we presented Arte Generali, the new insurance offer dedicated to art collectors. Arte Generali is a suite of prevention, protection and insurance solutions for art collectors, integrated with unmatched services and cutting-edge technology. As our Group CEO Philippe Donnet stated, Arte Generali resonates with Generali’s expertise, legacy and DNA, and is one of the important steps in the execution of #Generali2021. Testimonial for the new venture’s launch campaign - conceived, designed and photographed by @olivierotoscanistudio - is world-renown artist @mauriziocattelan Discover more on artegenerali.com #ArteGenerali