Home »Panorama
Coronavirus
Donnerstag, 12. März 2020

Tom Hanks und Ehefrau Rita Wilson mit Coronavirus infiziert

Oscar-Preisträger Tom Hanks (63) und seine Ehefrau, die Produzentin und Schauspielerin Rita Wilson (63), sind mit dem Coronavirus infiziert.

Tom Hanks und seine Frau Rita Wilson haben sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Sie sind derzeit in Australien. - Foto: © APA/afp / ANTHONY HARVEY
Dies gab der Star aus Filmen wie „Philadelphia“ und „Forrest Gump“ am Mittwoch auf Instagram und Twitter bekannt.

Seine Sprecherin bestätigte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur auf Anfrage die Diagnose.

Sie seien in Australien und hätten sich müde und fiebrig gefühlt, wie bei einer Erkältung, postete Hanks.

Dazu stellte er ein Foto von einem Gummihandschuh in einem Mülleimer.

Sie hätten sich testen lassen und das Ergebnis sei positiv gewesen.

dpa

