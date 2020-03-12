Donnerstag, 12. März 2020
Tom Hanks und Ehefrau Rita Wilson mit Coronavirus infiziert
Oscar-Preisträger Tom Hanks (63) und seine Ehefrau, die Produzentin und Schauspielerin Rita Wilson (63), sind mit dem Coronavirus infiziert.
Dies gab der Star aus Filmen wie „Philadelphia“ und „Forrest Gump“ am Mittwoch auf Instagram und Twitter bekannt.
Seine Sprecherin bestätigte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur auf Anfrage die Diagnose.
Sie seien in Australien und hätten sich müde und fiebrig gefühlt, wie bei einer Erkältung, postete Hanks.
Dazu stellte er ein Foto von einem Gummihandschuh in einem Mülleimer.
Sie hätten sich testen lassen und das Ergebnis sei positiv gewesen.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
