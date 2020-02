Prinz Charles' Abfälle sind nun hippe Klamotten

View this post on Instagram

Nettles collected from The Prince of Wales’s @highgrovegarden have been used by sustainable fashion designers @vinandomi to create eco-friendly clothing. ♻️ The clothes were recently showcased at #LondonFashionWeek. The Prince suggested Vin + Omi use nettles from his garden after hearing about their sustainable approach to fashion and their research around turning UK plants into usable fibres for clothing. 🌿